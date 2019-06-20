Foster Earl Cline

Foster Earl Cline, 74, of Farmington, Iowa passed away at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 2019 at Van Buren County Hospital, Keosauqua, Iowa.

He was born on June 1,1945 in Farmington, Iowa to Russell D. and Winifred (Foster) Cline. On September 23, 1972 he and Teresa Graham married, they later divorced.

Survivors include his children: Carrie (Greg Knight) Cline of Boston Massachusetts, Emily Cline of Galesburg, Illinois and William (Heather) Cline of Farmington, Iowa; four grandchildren: Savannah, Willow, Brynnleigh and Henry Foster of Farmington, Iowa; and one brother: Charles Cline of Bettendorf, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Cline; and one sister Ann Staats.

Foster was a 1963 graduate of Harmony High School, Farmington, Iowa. He worked for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, International Harvester and retired from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Shimek State Forest. He was a member of the Farmington Rod and Gun Club. Foster enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to auctions, gun sales, coin sales, and gardening. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Foster could often be seen cruising the streets of Farmington and out scouting wildlife in Shimek State Forest.

Friends may call after 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that evening.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Farmington United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

Burial will be at the Green Glade Cemetery in Farmington.

Memorials have been established in his memory for the Farmington EMS or the Farmington Rod and Gun Club.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.