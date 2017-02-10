Forum Regarding Proposed Collective Bargaining Changes

There will be a public forum Saturday regarding the changes to collective bargain laws proposed by Republicans. These are the laws that govern the way 184,000 of the state’s teachers, corrections officers and other public sector union workers negotiate for wages, health care and other employment benefits. The forum will be held at Central Lee School at 2 pm. Senator Rich Taylor and Rep. Jerry Kerns plan to be present. Rep. Dave Heaton has been invited, as well.