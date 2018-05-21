Fort Madison manufacturer receives assistance for expansion project

It was announced today that the Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded Scotts Miracle Gro in Lee County $91,612 in direct financial assistance and tax benefits for their $2.6 million capital investment and the addition of 41 new jobs. Below is a statement from IEDA.

Scott’s Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) manufactures, markets and sells branded products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. SMG plans to add a new 4,400 square foot building to relocate and expand existing Fort Madison operations. The board awarded SMG $91,612 in direct financial assistance and tax benefits from HQJ for this $2.6 million capital investment. The project is expected to create 41 jobs, of which 18 are incented at a qualifying hourly wage of $16.92. Full Press Release Here.

Lee County EDG is excited about the expansion and addition of new jobs to our area. The Fort Madison facility is the company’s 2nd largest production facility in the U.S. produceing over 200 unique packages each season from 93 formulated liquids, averaging 8 million cases (37.5 million gallons of product).

Lee County has seen several local companies invest and expand in their facilities in 2018, Scotts being the most recent. Huffman Welding and Machine also invested in a $1.3 million expansion and Frank Millard Company announced a $2.6 million investment adding 50 new jobs to SE Iowa.