Fort Madison Main Street to Host Small Business Saturday

Kick off the Holiday Season with Family during Mistletoe on Main Street November 25th

Fort Madison Iowa [November 21st] — Kick off the holiday season in Fort Madison during Small Business Saturday’s Mistletoe on Main Street. On Saturday, November 25th Fort Madison Main Street will host Mistletoe on Main Street, a Holiday Open House. Held on Small Business Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the holiday spirit will shine bright as stores offer holiday savings and tasty treats for their customers. While you are searching for that one special gift, your family can ring in the holiday season with Mistletoe on Main Street Activities.

There will be fun for the whole family in the District as local carolers line the streets, horse-drawn wagon rides showcase our historic district, pictures with the “North Pole Express” train engine, and let’s not forget Santa as he pops in for a visit. Santa will be at SiP Bistro, 616 7th Street, starting at 10am until 12pm. Tickets for the horse drawn carriage rides at $2 per person and can be purchased at Dawgs & Divas, 707 9th Street, during the event. Check out the “Mistletoe On Main Street” Facebook page for store specials and events that you will find at this magical event. Mistletoe on Main Street is the perfect opportunity to start your Christmas shopping while enjoying all the holiday season has to offer.

Santa will continue to help downtown celebrate the holiday season on December 2nd, 9th, and 16th. On those dates, Santa will be available for photos from 10 am to 12 pm at Dollhouse Dreams, 820

Avenue G.

Thank you to our Premier Sponsor Dollhouse Dreams. This event is sponsored by Connection Bank, Casebine Credit Union, State Farm – Thomas Klann, Pilot Grove Savings Bank, Dawgs & Divas, Team Staffing, Small Business Saturday, North Lee County Historical Society, and Fort Madison Main Street.