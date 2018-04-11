Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce to Coordinate Community Clean Up

Fort Madison, IA – The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a volunteer community effort designed to remove litter and debris from parks, recreational areas, shorelines and waterways, while inspiring generations of environmental stewards.

In past years, Community Clean Up volunteers bagged litter, swept sidewalks, and cleared weeds in an effort to make Fort Madison more presentable to visitors and the general population.

The 2018 clean up date is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, rain or shine, with registration in Central Park starting at 9:00am. To aid in clean-up efforts, Great River Regional Waste Authority (GRRWA) will be on-site for your Hazardous Waste Disposal. Please call 319-372-6140 or 1-800-216-2370 for a complete list of accepted materials and to receive your appointment time for drop off.

Gloves, trash bags, and maps highlighted with targeted clean up areas will be distributed to participants. Immediately following the morning event, registered participants are encouraged to return to Central Park for lunch. Groups of five or more are encouraged to call the Chamber office, 319-372-5471, to guarantee they can work together. The largest group will have their name engraved on a plaque that is displayed in the Fort Madison Partners office.

“Whether you have 30 minutes or 2 hours available to help, I encourage you to join in this city-wide effort. Come alone or get your friends and family together and meet us in Central Park on April 21st. If you’re unable to join us, try and clean up the area around your home or work. Every effort helps” says Savanna Collier, Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.

This event is made possible with the support of many generous sponsors and participating organizations: Scotts Miracle-Gro, Thomas Klann State Farm Agency, Great River Regional Waste Authority, MidAmerican Energy and Hy-Vee.

The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce is an affiliate organization of Fort Madison Partners. Fort Madison Partners is the umbrella organization which oversees the Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce, Fort Madison Main Street, Fort Madison Economic Development and Fort Madison SIRRC. It serves to facilitate and coordinate efforts, services and resources of each individual organization as well as share strategic goals, working towards the common goal of making Fort Madison a great place to visit, live and work.