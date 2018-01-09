Forrest D. Eubanks

A memorial service for Forrest D. Eubanks, 91, of Crawfordsville, will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Dave Schooley officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 1 – 7 PM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will greet friends from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial fund has been established for the Crawfordsville 1st Responders. Forrest Eubanks died Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

Forrest Dwight Eubanks was born November 23,1926 in Mediapolis, Iowa, the son of Edward T. and Molly (Jones) Eubanks. He graduated from Mediapolis High School and served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper during World War II. On May 23, 1948 he was united in marriage to Myrlene Stephens in Columbus Junction. Forrest worked in road construction for Stephen's Construction in the first years after their marriage and then farmed the remainder of his life. He was a member of the Crawfordsville American Legion and the Crawfordsville Lions Club. Forrest enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, riding motorcycles, caring for his cattle and taking Myrlene on four wheeler rides to check out the farm.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Myrlene Eubanks of Crawfordsville, one son, Jimmy (Joan) Eubanks of Noble; three grandchildren: Jeff (Amy) Eubanks of Wayland, Jason (Becky) Eubanks of Hedrick, Janelle (Donnie) Escher of Washington; and five great grandchildren: Emma and Nolan Eubanks and Sarah, Renae and Henry Eubanks.