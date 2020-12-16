Former MP Chamber VP to be Trees Forever Exec Director

TREES FOREVER SELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Kiley Miller to move into new role in early 2021

MARION, IA (December 16, 2020) – Trees Forever today announced that its board of directors has appointed Kiley A. Miller as Executive Director.

Mr. Miller will be responsible for leading the organization at a critical time, as communities and farms across Iowa and Illinois recover from August’s devastating derecho damage.

Trees Forever founder Shannon Ramsay will remain with the Iowa-based non-profit to focus on “Planting Hope,” a campaign to raise funds for hard-hit communities and farms, and to guide the Cedar Rapids Releaf plan to replant.

Mr. Miller has served as the President and CEO of Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation in Spencer since 2014. His background in community building, strategic planning and communications is well-aligned for this unique role.

“Trees Forever is a collaborative organization,” said Miller. “Fulfillment of the mission depends upon partnerships with benefactors, governments, businesses, and volunteers. I like to think that fits pretty well with my own talent for building teams.”

“We are so fortunate to have someone of Kiley’s caliber and experience to lead Trees Forever during this critical time,” said Ms. Ramsay. “Trees are front and center at home and globally as we seek to restore environmental balance. There are many opportunities to create a greener future.”

The Trees Forever board selected Miller after an extensive and rigorous search led by The Overture Group. According to Dave Blankenship, chair of the board, “Kiley Miller has all the attributes and skills we were seeking. I believe he can lead Trees Forever into the future with strength and vision combined with pragmatic action.”

“What I look forward to the most is the first tree planting this spring, with scores of volunteers, shovels in hand, working together to build a better community and world,” said Miller.

Trees Forever was founded by Ms. Ramsay in 1989 to create a grassroots group of citizen volunteers determined to make a hands-on difference in local neighborhoods, on farms and in communities. Her vision has grown into a reality across Iowa, Illinois and nationally, where Trees Forever ensures our world is a greener, healthier, more vibrant place for our children and grandchildren. Ms. Ramsay will remain the Founding President and a Trustee on the Trees Forever Foundation.

Trees Forever is a nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Marion, Iowa. Its mission – to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship – is fulfilled through cutting-edge programs and innovative practices. Trained and experienced staff have assisted community leaders and landowners across Iowa, Illinois and beyond with thousands of planting projects. Each year, on average, Trees Forever works with and engages more than 7,000 volunteers who give generously of their time and talents. To date, they’ve helped plant more than 3 million trees.