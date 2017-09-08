Former Midwest Academy Owner and Director Charged

MONTROSE, Iowa — A former Keokuk man was charged with Child Endangerment (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor (Class D Felony) and Sex Abuse 3rd (Class C Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Division of Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, State Fire Marshal’s Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 7, 2017, BEN TRANE, former director and owner of Midwest Academy (MWA) in Keokuk, Iowa, turned himself in to the Lee County Jail in response to outstanding warrants being issued for his arrest on August 31, 2017. Trane is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.