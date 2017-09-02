Form Your Team for ‘The Next Step Challenge’

Healthy Henry County Communities (HHCC) is challenging the community to be more active and sign up for The Next Step Challenge. This 6 week team challenge from Live Healthy Iowa focuses on walking more to improve your health. For just $10, each team member receives a Live Healthy Iowa pedometer, opportunities to win prizes, and online tools and resources. Through an online dashboard, members report their step count in effort to move their team up the challenge leaderboard.

HHCC encourages all area teams to register at www.LiveHealthyIowa.org with the group id: LHIHENRY to be a part of the Henry County competition. Top teams will be announced weekly. If you live outside the county use your worksite address to count toward Henry County participation. The number of county participants will be included in the Live Healthy Iowa Active Index which ranks counties based on participation in six different challenges and events. Henry County needs your help to move up the ranking so form a team with friends, family, and co-workers and start taking steps toward a healthier you.

To learn more about Live Healthy Iowa or The Next Step Challenge visit www.LiveHealthyIowa.org. For questions about the Henry County competition contact Kelly at 319-385-6523 or carrk@hchc.org or visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty.