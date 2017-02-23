Fog Blamed for Accident

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at approximately 5:10AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Main Street in Salem. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Mercedes work truck/van, operated by Samuel Menke of Donnellson, was traveling north on Main Street (W55). Due to the foggy weather conditions, Menke misjudged the curve, driving off the roadway and striking a tree. No injuries were reported and damages were estimated approximately $5,000.00. A State Crash Report was completed.