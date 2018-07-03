Focus on Nitrogen Workshop to be Held July 10 in Crawfordsville

Event will share research-based information on maximizing profitability with nitrogen management while also minimizing nitrate-nitrogen loss

AMES, Iowa ― Farmers and those who advise farmers will want to attend one of a series of workshops called Focus on Nitrogen: Managing Nitrogen for Maximum Profit and Minimum Water Quality Impact, hosted by a team of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomists, ag engineering specialists and water quality researchers.

The first event in the series will be held on July 10 at the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm (3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville). The event will allow ISU Extension and Outreach specialists to share research-based information on maximizing profitability with nitrogen management while also increasing the understanding of the practices that minimize and reduce nitrate-nitrogen loss.

Mike Castellano, associate professor of agronomy at Iowa State, will be the evening’s main presenter. He will lead a discussion on nitrogen management information and highlight the tools available for farmers to use in decision-making, responding to weather events during the growing season and research into nitrogen management practices being conducted at Iowa State.

The event will also discuss the effectiveness of current nitrogen management practices in reducing nitrogen loss while providing an update on nitrogen management practices currently being studied at Iowa State.

The workshop will help attendees better understand the Nitrogen Rate Calculator and how to apply it to determine profitable nitrogen rates. Hands-on activities are planned to demonstrate how to better utilize the calculator.

Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. for those who have registered for the event, with the program beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free but pre-registration is required in order to get a head-count for the meal. For more information and to pre-register for the workshop, contact the Johnson County Extension Office at 319-337-2145. Please pre-register by July 6.