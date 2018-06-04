Fly Van Buren

Join the Villages of Van Buren for the 18th annual Fly Van Buren! The Fly-In breakfast will be held at the Keosauqua, Iowa Municipal Airport (6K9) on Saturday, June 16 from 7:00 – 10:00am in the historic Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa. The Keosauqua Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast from 7:00am-10:00am. Adults $7.00, Children ages 5-10 are $3.50, Children under 5 eat free. Rain or shine. All pilots are invited to Fly-In for a FREE breakfast!

The ever-popular, Ottumwa Radio-Control Flyers will be demonstrating their flying skills with remote control airplanes, which are approximately a ¼ scale of the full-size aircraft. Indian Hills Aviation Department will be on site with information about pursuing an exciting career in Aviation and have free balsa gliders for the kids. Air Evac helicopter will be on display. There will be door prize drawings for 2 Airplane Rides (to be scheduled at a later date.) All children under 14 will receive a free small ice cream cone from Misty’s Malt Shop in Keosauqua. All kids (and adults too) will be able to frost, decorate and eat free airplane-shaped sugar cookies! KRKN Radio (104.3 FM) will be broadcasting LIVE beginning at 7am. There is no admission fee for the Fly-In, so bring the family and your lawn chairs! For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822/ 319-293-7111 or visit www.villagesofvanburen.com