Flu vaccination opportunities in Henry County

Henry County Public Health will be holding their annual flu shot clinics this month and encourages all residents to arm themselves against the flu. The cost of the vaccine is $35, payable by cash or check. There is no cost for Medicare recipients if they bring their Part B card. Flu shot clinics will be held at the Salem Community Center on Thursday, September 28th from 11am-12pm, Winfield Community Center on Wednesday, October 4th from 10:00-11:30am, The Fellowship Cup in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, October 5th from 10am-12pm, and Wayland Community Center on Tuesday, October 10th from 10-11am. Flu vaccine is also available at regular immunization clinics held every Wednesday and Thursday from 1-4pm and the first Thursday of every month from 1-6pm. For more information please call 319.385.6724.