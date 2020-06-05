Florence Wesely

Florence June Wesely, 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Sunnybrook Assisted Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant with Reverend Michael Scudder officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call after noon until 3 p.m. on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

