First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Louisa County

A case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Louisa County in an older adult aged 61-80. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individual is self isolating at home.

“While this is Louisa County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith. These actions include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND • other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND • at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus

and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.