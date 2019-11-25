Fire Under Investigation, Considered Suspicious.

At 9:07 AM Saturday November 23, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2500 Flint Hills Drive in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 9:14 AM to find flames coming from the front windows of the house. Firefighters contained the fire to a bedroom and had the fire under control by 9:33 AM.

The 2-unit apartment house, owned by Dean Vickstrom, sustained an estimated $25,000 to the structure and $2,000 to contents. The occupants, Salene Williams and Tyrone Johnson, escaped without injury. The fire also affected the attached apartment of 2502 Flint Hill Drive displacing an additional 4 occupants. All occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious.

Due to multiple calls for service at the time of this fire, Burlington firefighters initially responded with 7 on duty personnel and were assisted by 6 firefighters from West Burlington responding on automatic aid. Seven off-duty Burlington firefighters were called in. The Burlington Police Department, Superior Ambulance, Alliant Energy, and Burlington Waterworks assisted at the fire scene. Firefighters remained at the fire scene until 12:16 PM. There were no injuries.