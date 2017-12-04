Fire Marshall in Salem

The Salem Fire Department responded to a call at about 9:20 pm Sunday at an abandoned house in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salem The cause of the blaze couldn’t be determined but appears suspicious. Fire Chief Steve Nichting said the State Fire Marshall has been called in for assistance. According to the Chief there wasn’t any gas or electric service to the house so it remains a mystery as to how the fire started. He also noted the house caught fire about this time of year several years ago. The City of Salem considers the property a nuisance but hasn’t any luck finding the owner.