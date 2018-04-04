FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, April 6, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. FY19 Certified Budget
  2. FY 19 General Fund Budget 101% Budget Guarantee Resolution
  3. Requests for Proposals for Annual Audit
  4. Information on Instructional Support Levy and Voter Approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Expiration Dates
  5. 2018-2019 Registration Fees
  6. 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects
  7. MPEA Negotiations April 11 @ 4pm

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome