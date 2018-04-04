FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on April 4, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, April 6, 2018, to review/discuss:
- FY19 Certified Budget
- FY 19 General Fund Budget 101% Budget Guarantee Resolution
- Requests for Proposals for Annual Audit
- Information on Instructional Support Levy and Voter Approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Expiration Dates
- 2018-2019 Registration Fees
- 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects
- MPEA Negotiations April 11 @ 4pm
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome