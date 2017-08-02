FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on August 2, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, August 3, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Laptop Computer Insurance Proposals
  2. FY18 Food Service Consultant Agreement
  3. Consideration of Bus Financing Proposals

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome