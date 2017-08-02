FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on August 2, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, August 3, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Laptop Computer Insurance Proposals
- FY18 Food Service Consultant Agreement
- Consideration of Bus Financing Proposals
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome