Final Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert

Final Mt. Pleasant Community Band ConcertWritten by Theresa Rose on July 19, 2017
The final performance of the summer will feature small ensembles of the MP Community Band made up of band members past and present. The concert will feature selections from the Mt. Pleasant Brass Choir and ClasSax 2.0.
Due to the excessive heat warning the performance will be moved indoors and it will again be held in the multipurpose room at Calvary Baptist Church. 803 East Mapleleaf Drive. 7:00pm concert.
Here are a few of the selections that will be performed at the concert:
MP Brass Choir
Selections from the Canadian Brass Ensembles
Salvation is Created
March of the Men of Harlech
Canon in D
Members include:
Kent Rynders, Ellie Rynders, Ben Zihlman – Trumpet
Diane Wickham – French Horn
Tim Gray, Joe Tansey, Dave Adams, Garett Gray – Euphonium
Arnie Rabe, Mark Kimzey – Tuba
ClasSax 2.0
Alright, Okay, You Win
Comedy for Saxophones
Alley Cat
Cool Saints
Invercargill March
Come, Go With Me
Night Train
Members include:
Aminn Ellis, Kathryn Chabal – Alto Sax
Trever Linkin, Drake Snavely – Tenor Sax
Luke Ryon – Bari Sax
Adam Creager – Soprano Sax, Bari Sax, Keyboard
Gary Lane – Drum Set