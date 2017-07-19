Final Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert

The final performance of the summer will feature small ensembles of the MP Community Band made up of band members past and present. The concert will feature selections from the Mt. Pleasant Brass Choir and ClasSax 2.0.

Due to the excessive heat warning the performance will be moved indoors and it will again be held in the multipurpose room at Calvary Baptist Church. 803 East Mapleleaf Drive. 7:00pm concert.



Here are a few of the selections that will be performed at the concert:

MP Brass Choir

Selections from the Canadian Brass Ensembles

Salvation is Created

March of the Men of Harlech

Canon in D

Members include:

Kent Rynders, Ellie Rynders, Ben Zihlman – Trumpet

Diane Wickham – French Horn

Tim Gray, Joe Tansey, Dave Adams, Garett Gray – Euphonium

Arnie Rabe, Mark Kimzey – Tuba

ClasSax 2.0

Alright, Okay, You Win

Comedy for Saxophones

Alley Cat

Cool Saints

Invercargill March

Come, Go With Me

Night Train

Members include:

Aminn Ellis, Kathryn Chabal – Alto Sax

Trever Linkin, Drake Snavely – Tenor Sax

Luke Ryon – Bari Sax

Adam Creager – Soprano Sax, Bari Sax, Keyboard

Gary Lane – Drum Set