Final Claims Against Mt. Union Must Be Paid

The two remaining claims against the former city of Mt. Union will have to be paid. The Iowa City Development Board ruled Wednesday that $28,817 owed to Iowa State Bank must be paid. This is the amount left on the Community Building mortgage including $ 7,000 in interest, principal and attorney’s fees. The City Development Board still has about $42,000 in Mt. Union funds that will be used in part to pay off the loan. The other claim is $105,000 in damages awarded to Dan Johnson and Linda Johnson in a defamation suit against the City of Mt. Union. The city development board is not going to dispute the damages already awarded by a district court judge. The board also decided the proceeds from the sale of the Community Building should be used toward paying that debt. It will be up to the Board of supervisors and county auditor to determine how the rest of the debt will be settled.