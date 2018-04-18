Female Found Dead at Car Fire Scene

On Tuesday, 4/17/18 at 621 pm Deputies and Mediapolis Fire personnel responded to 9516 Stony Hollow Rd for a car on fire in a field with a female subject presumed deceased lying next to the vehicle.

Deputies arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames and a female subject outside of the vehicle deceased. A male subject who was on scene was identified as Bradley Dean Wischmeier 7/16/60 of 9516 Stony Hollow Rd. Wischmeier admitted to driving the vehicle in the field when it got stuck and caught fire.

An autopsy is to be performed at the University of Iowa Hospital on 4/18/18.

The deceased female’s identity is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mediapolis Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.