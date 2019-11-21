Fellowship Cup Receives Generous Gift

Elizabeth Garrels-

William G. Saunders, the first cousin to Mount Pleasant’s founder Presley Saunders, was president of the First National Bank, a local businessman and entrepreneur. According to the 1906 Biographical Review of Henry County, he was one of the “most respected and influential citizens of this city and County.” Upon his death in 1899 the William G. Saunders Trust Fund was established as a charity fund to benefit qualified residents of Henry County. Tuesday, November 19, current fund trustee Elizabeth Garrels presented the local Fellowship Cup $39,220.13, closing out the fund. Garrels then met with the Fellowship Cup board to determine how the money will be used. According to Cup Director Ken Brown the generous gift will benefit the Bridges Out of Poverty program and other community needs. Garrels said, “For 120 years one person’s generous commitment to help county residents with financial assistance has quietly met needs and offered necessary support when it hasn’t been available in other ways. William G. Saunders’ philanthropy for local residents will continue with funds from the trust now being offered to a larger outreach through the Fellowship Cup.”