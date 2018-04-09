Fellas Cake Bake Auction

It is that time of year, when the boys will trade their Scout uniforms for aprons to create a masterpiece from the oven to auction off!!

The public is invited to join us for a fun time and support the Winfield and Morning Sun scouts on Sunday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the Winfield Methodist Church.

Each Cub Scout, with help from another feller, has been invited to create a masterpiece from the oven—a delicious cake to show off to the judges and their friends. The cake will have a chance to win a prize and then will be sold to the highest bidder. The boys all feel proud of their creations and all of their hard work helps benefit the Pack!!

Please join us for a fun afternoon and support your Winfield and Morning Sun scouts!!