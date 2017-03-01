February Weather Data

The month of February weather review shows that the 2nd month of 2017 was another dry and warmer month. The average high temperature was 50 degrees, 37 is normal, the warmest reading was 74 degrees on the 23rd of the month. The average low temperature was 24 degrees, 4 degrees above normal. The coolest reading recorded was 7 degrees on February 9th. The average rainfall for the month is 1.36 inches, the KILJ rain gauge caught just seven tenths of an inch to go along with just under 3” of snow for the month. Hopefully March will bring some rain shower activity to start to replenish our lack of soil moisture before planting time arrives in April.