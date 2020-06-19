Faylon E. Palmer

Faylon E. Palmer, 79, of Winfield formerly of Olds, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be in Fulton Cairo Cemetery. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly Honts Funeral Home is caring for Faylon's arrangements and his family.

Faylon Edward Palmer was born on March 27, 1941, in Lone Tree, IA the son of Edward and Margaret (Evans) Palmer. On August 1, 1959, Faylon was united in marriage to Patricia Vaughn in Mount Pleasant. Faylon was known for his mechanic skills of being able to fix anything. He was the owner/operator of DX service Station in Crawfordsville. He enjoyed building race cars, golfing, bowling and most importantly the time spent with family.

Faylon will be deeply missed by his three sons, Jim (Pam) Palmer of Iowa City, Steve (Julie) Palmer of Mt. Pleasant and Eric Palmer of Council Bluffs, IA; three daughters, Dawn Shampney of Thornton, NH, Becky (Les) Bride of Wayland and Michelle (Robert) Scibetta of North Tonawanda, NY; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers, Francis (Connie) Palmer of Atalissa, IA, Maynard (Dixie) Palmer of Morning Sun, IA, Gary (Theresa) Palmer of Afton, Iowa, Robert “Bob” (Redna) Palmer of Muscatine, IA, and Karl Palmer of Rodgersville, TN; five sisters, Loretta (Eugene) Andrew of Burlington, IA, Nita (Jim) Carlson of New Port Richey, FL, Jean (Joe) Johnson of Washington, IA, Dale Steward of Mediapolis, IA and Nadine Walker of Wapello, IA and several nieces and nephews.

Faylon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia on February 18, 2020; one daughter, Terri in 2004; one sister, Gladys Beenblossom and three brothers, Clair and Dewayne Palmer and Harlan Jones.