Fatality Near Drakesville

A 9 year old was killed and another person injured in an accident that occurred near Drakesville Sunday night. Merlin Beechy of Drakesville died after he was hit by a vehicle on 180 Street right before 10 pm. He and Nathan Beechy were walking west on the east side of the road when they were struck from behind. The vehicle did not stop. That incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.