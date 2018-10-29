Fatal Motorcycle Accident

On October 27, 2018 at approximately 11:08 P.M. the Jefferson County Law Center was contacted via 911 for a motorcycle accident in the 1900 block of Libertyville Road. Upon arrival of deputies on the scene it was discovered that David Duncan Jr. 54 of Libertyville was deceased on the scene. Duncan’s passenger Judy Rusk was airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics with serious injuries. The investigation continues.

The Fairfield Police Department and Iowa State Patrol also assisted in the investigation.