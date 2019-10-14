Fatal Lee County Accident Details

One person was killed and two people were injured in a weekend accident in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol investigated the two vehicle accident Sunday afternoon just after 2:30 on Hwy 2 east of Donnellson. Larry Reynolds of Burlington died after his vehicle hit another driven by Holly Mathews of Salem. A passenger in the Reynolds vehicle, Ronnie Underwood, also from Burlington was taken by air to University Hospitals in Iowa City. Mathews and her passenger, Suzanne Kennedy were both taken by ambulance to the Ft. Madison Community Hospital. Mathews was driving east Hwy 2 and stopped to turn left in a private drive. Reynolds was also driving east on 2 and came up on the Mathews vehicle. Reynolds swerved to avoid a collision but struck the rear passenger side of Mathews vehicle before going into the ditch and rolling several times.