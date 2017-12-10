FATAL CRASH

Iowa State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 in Lee County Sunday afternoon.

An Iowa State Patrol report said Noelle Cosby of Donnellson, Iowa was traveling westbound on the highway at mile marker 255.

The report said Cosby failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on the driver side at 2449 Highway 2.

A passenger, Todd Cosby, was ejected from the SUV and was transported to University of Iowa Hospital where died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The report said Todd was not wearing a seatbelt. Noelle Cosby did wear a seatbelt and it saved her life. She was transported to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City with injuries. The crash remains under investigation.