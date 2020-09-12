Fatal Crash in Louisa County

Two people were injured and a Burlington man was killed in a crash Friday in Louisa County at about 4:15 pm on Highway 61 south of Highway 78. According to the Iowa State Patrol Herman Schafer of Burlington was driving south on Hwy 61 approaching a curve in the road. His van went off the shoulder and Schafer overcorrected sending the van over the center line into the northbound lane of traffic. The Schafer vehicle hit a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Beaver of Wapello. Beaver and a passenger, Rebecca Beaver, both of Wapello, were taken by ambulance to Great River Medical Center. The accident remains under investigation.