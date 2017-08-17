Fatal Car/Bicycle Accident

A 14 year old was killed in car/bicycle accident last night in Louisa County. Raeanna Reynolds of Muscatine died after she was hit riding her bike on G44X west of G Avenue near Letts. Reynolds was riding in the westbound just after 9 pm when a westbound vehicle driven by Alexander Cortes-Wolfe of Wapello struck her bicycle. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State patrol assisted by Louisa County Sheriff’s office.