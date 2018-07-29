FATAL CAR-TRAIN CRASH

An 18-year-old Brighton woman died after her car was hit by a train in Mount Pleasant just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Lydia Johnson, of Brighton, was travelling northbound in a car on North Iris Street at 1:09 a.m. Saturday when she approached the BNSF railway intersection. The railroad crossing gates were down and lights were flashing to indicate an approaching train, according to the accident report from the Iowa State Patrol. Johnson then attempted to drive around the railroad crossing gates and was struck by a westbound Burlington Northern train. Johnson’s vehicle came to rest on the northwest side of the railroad crossing and the train came to a stop on the tracks. Johnson was transported by MedForce Helicopter to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where she died, the crash is still under investigation.