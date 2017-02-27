Fatal Accident

On Monday, February 27th, 2017 at approximately 9:36 AM the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Yarmouth Fire Department, the Mediapolis Fire Department, responded to the area of 20600 block of Mediapolis Rd. In reference to a single vehicle accident involving a private contractor that had fallen out of a moving vehicle, while picking up road signs.

A southeastern Iowa man from Stockport, Iowa died at the scene, after falling from the vehicle he was working from. No other information is available at this time, pending notification of family members.