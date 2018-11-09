Fatal Accident on Icy Roadway

One person was killed in a head on accident at 5:45 Friday morning on an icy bridge in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department Maria Fernandez of Ottumwa died when the car she was driving hit a second vehicle head on. The second vehicle was driven by Kevin Hanna of Fairfield. Hanna was not injured but Rebecca Hanna and Valarie Banks both of Fairfield were taken to Jefferson County Hospital for treatment of injuries. A passenger in the Fernandez vehicle, Maria Martinez, was also taken to the hospital. Apparently, Fernandez lost control of her car and it crossed the center line where the Hanna vehicle was westbound in the proper lane just east of the bridge located in the 1800 block of Old Hwy 34.