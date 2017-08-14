Fatal Accident Kills Woman Formerly of Wayland

A Marengo woman with Wayland ties died in an accident early Sunday on Interstate 80 near Malcom. Amy Rene Richard, age 37 was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jesus Alfredo Belez also of Marengo. Belez is charged with OWI vehicular homicide. According to the Iowa State Patrol a semi driven by Ramiz Mustafic of Utah was in the right lane and accelerating coming off the shoulder when the Belez vehicle rear ended the semi. The accident occurred at about 2 am Sunday.