Fatal Accident Details

On July 13th, 2019, at approximately 4:45PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call regarding a motor vehicle accident. This accident occurred in the 2000-grid of Franklin Avenue. Responding units arrived on scene and determined it to be a single vehicle accident with injury. The driver of the vehicle, Otis Henkle Jr, 60, of Mount Pleasant traveled off the roadway striking a tree and grain bin. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported from the scene by ambulance. While at the hospital the driver later passed away from injures sustained from the accident. As a result of this accident and investigation no charges were filed, and a state accident report was completed.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Trenton first responders, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, and the Henry County Health Center in handling the accident.