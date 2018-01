Fatal Accident

On Wednesday, just after 9:30 am, 32 year old Josiah Boyd of Raritan, Illinois, was killed in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 99 and Huron Road in Des Moines County. A Mt. Pleasant man, 27 year old Nickolaus Kruger, was driving a semi down Huron Road and met the Boyd vehicle at the intersection. Boyd crossed the center line and his car hit the semi head-on. The crash remains under investigation.