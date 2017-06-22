Farmland Leasing Meetings in late July and August

Mount Pleasant, Iowa ― Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is conducting Farmland Leasing meetings across 11 different sites in Southeast Iowa during late July and August. Meeting sites include Oskaloosa, Keosauqua, Ottumwa, Fairfield, Wapello, Burlington, Donnellson, Mt. Pleasant, Centerville, Chariton and Albia.

Discussion at these meetings will focus on tenant/landlord communications, land values and cash rental rate trends, various methods to determine a fair cash rental rate, profit margins and a little on market outlook. According to the Cash Rental Rates for Iowa – 2017 Survey, released in early May, the average 2017 cash rent statewide of $219 per tillable acre declined by an average of 4.8 percent as compared to 2016. This decline is due primarily to lower crop prices impacting tenant’s profitability. Average cash rents statewide have declined for 4 consecutive years and are currently nearly 19 percent below the 2013 high.

The Mount Pleasant meeting site will take place on Tuesday, August 8 beginning at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. This is the home of the Henry County Extension Office located at 127 N Main Street, Mount Pleasant, IA. The meeting will last approximately three hours and will be facilitated by Charles Brown, Farm Business Management Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $20 per individual or $30 per couple fee is due at the time of registration. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.

Contact the Henry County Extension office at 319-385-8126 with your questions or to pre-register on or before August 4, 2017.

For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you at www.extension.iastate.edu/calendar.