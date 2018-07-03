Farmland Leasing Meetings in late July and August

Donnellson, Iowa ― Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is conducting farmland leasing meetings across 11 different sites in Southeast Iowa during late July and August. Meeting sites include Oskaloosa, Keosauqua, Ottumwa, Fairfield, Letts, Burlington, Donnellson, Mt. Pleasant, Bloomfield, Humeston and Albia and are coordinated by county ISU Extension and Outreach offices.

The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2019 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Also, a brief economic outlook will be presented along with a look at farmland prices. According the Cash Rental Rates for Iowa – 2018 Survey released in mid-May, the average 2018 cash rent statewide is $222 per tillable acre, a 1.4 percent increase as compared to 2017. Average cash rents statewide stabilized in 2018 after a decline of nearly 19 percent from the 2013 peak.

The Donnellson meeting site will be Tuesday, July. 24 beginning at 9:00 am with doors open at 8:00 am. This meeting will be at 414 North Main Street, Donnellson, IA. The meeting will last approximately three hours and will be facilitated by Charles Brown, Farm Management Specialist, with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $20 per individual or $30 per couple fee is payable at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.

Contact the Whitney Weisinger Lee County Extension office at (319) 835-5116 with your questions or to pre-register on or before Friday, July 20.

For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you at www.extension.iastate.edu/calendar.