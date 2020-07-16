Farmland Leasing Meetings in July

Donnellson, Iowa ― Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is conducting farmland leasing meetings across 5 different sites in Southeast Iowa during July and August 2020. Meeting sites include Donnellson, Oskaloosa, Mt. Pleasant, Fairfield and Wapello. Meetings are coordinated by county ISU Extension and Outreach offices.

The discussion will focus on current land value and cash rental rate surveys, types of farm lease arrangements, determining a fair cash rent, strategies for writing and terminating a farm lease and the economic outlook.

The Donnellson meeting site will be Monday, July 27 beginning at 1:30 pm. This meeting will be at 414 North Main Street, Donnellson, IA 52625. The meeting will last approximately two hours and will be facilitated by Charles Brown, Farm Management Specialist, with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $20 per individual or $30 per couple fee is payable at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.

Due to Covid-19, the number of meetings have been reduced. Social distancing will be maintained. If you are concerned, call your location to see what protocols are being implemented. Bring your own pencils and paper. Seating will be limited.

Contact the Lee County Extension office at (319) 835-5516 with your questions or to pre-register on or before Thursday, July 23.

For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you at www.extension.iastate.edu/calendar