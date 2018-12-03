Farmhouse Tour of Homes

Louisa County Extension and the Louisa County 4H Youth Council have organized a Farm House Tour of Homes to benefit the Teen Council Scholarship. The Tour takes place December 8 from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance from the Louisa Extension office and $12 that evening. The homes on the tour are:

Jason and Adair Lents, 16167 160th Street , Letts

Dustin & Whitney Howell, 20489 140th St., Columbus Junction

Justin & Jenny Humphreys, 25061 105th St., Columbus Junction

Doug & Vickie Wilson, 25702 105th St., Columbus Junction