Farmers Encouraged to Vote in Corn Checkoff Director Elections on July 18

Farmers Encouraged to Vote in Corn Checkoff Director Elections on July 18Written by Theresa Rose on July 11, 2017
JOHNSTON, Iowa, July 11, 2017 –The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) will hold elections in Crop Reporting Districts 1, 3, 6 and 9 on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Iowa corn farmers elect their peers to serve on the ICPB to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa corn checkoff. The Board’s primary activities include domestic and foreign market development, research into new and value-added corn uses, and education about the corn industry.
Crop Reporting Districts 1, 3, 6 and 9 can vote at their local county ISU extension office for their representation on the ICPB for a 3-year term. Anyone who has produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year is eligible to vote in the election. Results of the election will be made public on July 21.
Candidates are as follows:
Crop Reporting District #9 – Counties: Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Louisa, Lee, Mahaska, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington
- Heath Greiner, Davis County
- Stan Nelson, Des Moines County
Crop Reporting District #1 – Counties: Buena Vista, Clay, Cherokee, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux
- Kelly Nieuwenhuis, O’Brien County
- John Schott, Pocahontas County
Crop Reporting District #3 – Counties: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek
- Greg Alber, Buchanan County
- Ryan Oberbroeckling, Clayton County
Crop Reporting District #6 – Counties: Benton, Cedar, Clinton, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Johnson, Linn, Muscatine and Scott
- Pete Brecht, Linn County
- Daron Oberbroeckling, Scott County