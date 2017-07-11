Farmers Encouraged to Vote in Corn Checkoff Director Elections on July 18

JOHNSTON, Iowa, July 11, 2017 –The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) will hold elections in Crop Reporting Districts 1, 3, 6 and 9 on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Iowa corn farmers elect their peers to serve on the ICPB to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa corn checkoff. The Board’s primary activities include domestic and foreign market development, research into new and value-added corn uses, and education about the corn industry.

Crop Reporting Districts 1, 3, 6 and 9 can vote at their local county ISU extension office for their representation on the ICPB for a 3-year term. Anyone who has produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year is eligible to vote in the election. Results of the election will be made public on July 21.

Candidates are as follows:

Crop Reporting District #9 – Counties: Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Louisa, Lee, Mahaska, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington

Heath Greiner , Davis County

, Davis County Stan Nelson, Des Moines County​

Crop Reporting District #1 – Counties: Buena Vista, Clay, Cherokee, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux

Kelly Nieuwenhuis , O’Brien County

, O’Brien County John Schott, Pocahontas County

Crop Reporting District #3 – Counties: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek

Greg Alber , Buchanan County

, Buchanan County Ryan Oberbroeckling, Clayton County

Crop Reporting District #6 – Counties: Benton, Cedar, Clinton, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Johnson, Linn, Muscatine and Scott