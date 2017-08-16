Farmers elected to Iowa Soybean Association board of directors

ANKENY, IOWA — Seven farmers have been elected to advance the competitiveness of the Iowa and U.S. soybean industries as directors of the Iowa Soybean Association. Newly elected to three-year terms on the board are: Casey Schlichting, Clear Lake (District 2); Jeff Frank, Auburn (District 4); and Tom Adam, Fairfield (District 9). Re-elected directors include: Chuck White, Spencer (District 1); Morey Hill, Boone (District 5); Lindsay Greiner, Keota (At Large); and Steph Essick, Dickens (At Large). They will be officially seated at the association’s September board meeting. Retiring directors are: Wayne Fredericks, Osage and Mark Jackson, Rose Hill. Randy Souder of Rockwell City served one term representing farmers in District 4. “Our outgoing directors have shown outstanding dedication and service during their terms, and we are grateful,” said Bill Shipley, ISA president elect. “We congratulate the newly elected directors and welcome the fresh perspectives they bring to the work of our board.” Joining Shipley and the recently elected directors on the ISA board are: ISA President Rolland Schnell, Newton (District 5); Mark Vosika, Pocahontas (District 1); April Hemmes, Hampton (District 2); Suzanne Shirbroun, Farmersburg and Rick Juchems, Plainfield (District 3); LaVerne Arndt, Sac City (District 4); Robb Ewoldt, Blue Grass and Dave Walton, Wilton (District 6); Jeff Jorgenson, Sidney (District 7); Warren Bachman, Osceola and Randy Miller, Milo (District 8); Pat Swanson, Ottumwa (District 9); Brent Renner, Klemme and Tim Bardole, Rippey (At Large). For more information, visit www.iasoybeans.com.