Farm Bill Advice for Farmers

ISU Extension and Outreach meeting in Mt. Pleasant will address enrollment and election for 2018 Farm Bill programs

Upcoming Iowa State University Extension and Outreach meetings will provide guidance for Iowa farmland owners and operators reviewing their options under the 2018 Farm Bill. Farmland owners and operators have the opportunity to make a new decision on their enrollment and election between the commodity programs, Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC).

ISU Extension and Outreach in Henry County is hosting a “2020 Farm Bill Decisions” program on December 10 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss important considerations for Iowa farmland owners and operators. The meeting will be held at the Henry County Extension Office, 127 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The meeting is approximately 2 ½ hours in length.

“There are important decisions coming up this winter for both landowners and current producers on Iowa farms,” said Charles Brown, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Our goal is to assist as many farmers as possible, and to do that our farm management specialists have scheduled more than 50 informational meetings across the state.” Cash rent landowners are encouraged to learn more on these programs. They will need to provide a release for the PLC Yield to be updated by producers using 2013 thru 2017 crop production evidence.

Local USDA Farm Service Agency staff members, who administer the programs, will be present to discuss regulations and rules of the 2018 Farm Bill. ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialists will provide information on the current financial picture for Iowa agriculture, upcoming decision points and online resources to help farm owners and operators in the decision-making process. With the cyclical nature of agriculture, stress is ever present. ISU Extension and Outreach Family Life Specialists will also join the program to promote healthy strategies for recognizing and coping with stress.

There is no registration fee to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged to allow planning for materials and seating. One can pre-register by calling the Henry County Extension office at 319-385-8126. For a complete list of Farm Bill meetings visit the Extension and Outreach statewide calendar.

Visit the Ag Decision Maker Farm Bill website or your county Extension office for a list of meeting times and locations.