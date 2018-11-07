Family of Four Arrested

Four individuals of the same family have been arrested following a four month investigation in to the theft of a large number of items. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says Teresa, Joseph, Brandon and Gary Manning each are charged on multiple counts involving burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglar’s tools. Following the investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies and multiple hours of surveillance resulted in the execution of a search warrant served at the same time at three separate locations in Ft. Madison. Due to the large quantity of possible stolen items, the Sheriff is asking for the public to help identify property they are missing. Please contact the Sheriff’s office to arrange to see the property Thursday, November 8 from noon to 3 pm. The Lee County Sheriff wishes to thank the public and other agencies for their assistance.