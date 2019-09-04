Family Affair for the Borrison’s, Mediapolis; Central Lee Up Next

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — It’s common in small-town high school for fathers to coach their sons. Perhaps an uncle will coach their nephew.

But at Mediapolis, it’s a little different.

How about cousins?

That’s just the relationship for head coach Brian Borrison and his senior defender Kye Borrison.

It’s a unique relationship that deserves further context.

Think about it, growing up your cousins were some of your best friends.

At Mediapolis they share a locker room together and the elder statesmen has watched as Kye has developed his body, matured as a person and caught the eye of college coaches.

“It’s been fun coaching Kye; he’s really found himself. He was shy when he came down here but he’s been embraced by the kids and has grown leaps and bounds as a person” Brian said of Kye to KILJ.

Kye Borrison moved to Mediapolis when his dad, Brian’s uncle — Todd, a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame, who has compiled 422 wins and two state titles, took a teaching and coaching position there three years ago.

Since then, Kye has worked hard to transform his body and become a player with aspirations of playing at the next level.

“When he came here he was about 200 pounds, now he’s 270. His level of play has been a dramatic improvement. He’s gotten so much better and he’s emerged” Borrison said.

Kye registered 7.5 tackles, two for a loss and a sack in Mediapolis’ 46-7 week one over West Burlington.

This week, the Bulldogs will host Central Lee, a team they beat last year 52-0.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. this Friday night at Mediapolis High School.