Fall Foods Wellness Workshop

Are you looking for new ideas to make your fall foods healthier? Join us at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, November 7th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Elise Klopfenstein, HCHC Dietitian, will teach us to shake up how we eat cauliflower. Come experience new ways to add this “nutty” vegetable to your fall recipes.

If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be on December 5th and focus on indoor exercises you can do at home. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.