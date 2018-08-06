Fall Field Day Tour

Fall Field Day Tour to be Held at Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm

Crop market expectations, cover crops, and weed management strategies to be featured at fall field day

CRAWFRODSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers, farmer advisors and the general public are invited to attend the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm’s fall field day on September 6 beginning at 1:30 p.m., according to Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Field Agronomist.

The field day will feature the following stops:

Growing season review by Myron Rees, farm superintendent.

Best management practices for farmers new to using cover crops by Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and extension cropping systems specialist, and Alison Robertson, professor and extension specialist in plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State.

Weed management strategies for 2019 and beyond by Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Crop market expectations by Chad Hart, associate professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to discuss concerns and ask questions with each of the speakers at their respective tour stops.

Registration for the field day starts at 1 p.m. with the field day kicking off at 1:30 p.m. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits will be available. This field day is free and open to the public with no pre-registration required.

To reach the farm, follow U.S. Highway 218 1.75 miles south of Crawfordsville, then two miles east on county road G-62, then .75 mile north. Signs will be posted to guide attendees to the event.

For further information, please contact Schmitt at (563) 263-5701 or vschmitt@iastate.edu.