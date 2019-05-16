Fairfield’s Kooiker, Mount Pleasant’s Beatty Go 1-2 in High Jump

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines, Iowa — It’s fitting isn’t it?

Fairfield’s Landon Kooiker and Mount Pleasant’s Sam Beatty have battled alongside each other all spring rivaling back and forth every week in the high jump.

So, why would today be any different?

Again, for what feels like the 100th time this track season, it was Kooiker and Beatty standing tall at a sun-splashed Drake Stadium, trying, quite literally, to jump one another.

Unfortunately, it was Kooiker who got the upper-hand, claiming gold in his junior season.

Beatty was pleased — relieved — with his 2nd place finish, but still, he thought today was the day he would grab gold.

“I’m a little disappointed, but (Landon) performed when he had to, and hats off to him” said Beatty after finishing his jumps.

The two of them have developed somewhat of a bond this year, regional proximity will do that, but game also recognizes game, said Beatty.

The mutual respect runs on and off the track.

“We’ve gotten a lot closer this year, we push each other, I see him get a bar, then I’ll get a bar, we talk things out. He’s got a lot to look forward to with him winning [today] as a junior, but I’m glad I was able to share my experiences with him” explained Beatty.

Beatty will take his talents to Pella next year, where he will play basketball for Central College.

Based on his respectfulness and ability, I’d say they got a good one.